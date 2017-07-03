Royals pitcher Danny Duffy to return Tuesday, listed as starter at Seattle

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy, on the disabled list since late May because of a strained oblique muscle, is set to make his major-league return Tuesday. He is listed as the starting pitcher for game two of a three-game series against the Mariners.
Duffy is lined up to face Seattle’s Felix Hernandez on Tuesday, at 5:40 p.m. Central, and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in Dodger Stadium.
Duffy completed his second rehab start for Class AAA Omaha on Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments