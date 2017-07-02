Photo gallery: Royals 6, Twins 2

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez delivers the victory splash on Whit Merrifield after the teams 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Travis Wood throws during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Travis Wood throws during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago throws during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago throws during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton goes into a crowd of teammates to track down a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres tags out Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano trying to advance to third on a hit by Eduardo Escobar in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton makes it to first on a single as the throw to Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss was high in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield connects on an RBI double to score Alex Gordon in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield stands on second after his RBI double to score Alex Gordon in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon is greeted after scoring on a Whit Merrifield double in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on an RBI double to score Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
The Royals’ Eric Hosmer celebrated after driving in Whit Merrifield with a double in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Twins at Kauffman Stadium.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a double by Eric Hosmer in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez signals to the dugout after his RBI single scored Eric Hosmer in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer points to Salvador Perez on first after Hosmer scored on a single by Perez in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Hector Santiago is relieved by manager Paul Molitor in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on an RBI double to score Ramon Torres in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres scores in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro on a double by Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar signals to the dugout after his RBI double scored Ramon Torres in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on an RBI single to score Alcides Escobar in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar heads for home on an RBI single by Alex Gordon in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier connects on an RBI single to score Byron Buxton in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Brian Dozier in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander throws in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Robbie Grossman connects on an RBI single to score Jason Castro in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro scores before the throw to Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Robbie Grossman in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer beats out the double play throw to Kansas City Royals first baseman Brandon Moss after Robbie Grossman was forced out at second in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces out Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano at second and completes the double play on Eduardo Escobar to end the top of the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on an RBI single to score Jorge Soler in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler heads for home on an RBI single by Alcides Escobar in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer stops Salvador Perez from splashing him before Perez continued on to splash Whit Merrifield after the teams 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr with his version of mini-me before Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com