Photo gallery game 2: Twins 10, Royals 5

Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer congratulates Miguel Sano behind Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera after Sano's three run home run in the fifth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario scores past Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a fielding error by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield that also allowed Eduardo Escobar to score before Jorge Polanco was tagged out at second in the ninth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Felix Jorge throws the first pitch of his major-league debut in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Felix Jorge throws in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio follows through on a double in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer connects on a two run home run in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on a two run home run in the first inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio runs down an out on Minnesota Twins' Eduardo Escobar to end the top of the fourth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins second baseman Eduardo Escobar catches an infield fly for an out on Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler in the fourth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano forces out Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas at second and completes the double play on Brandon Moss at first to end the fourth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio had a ball hit by the Twins’ Jason Castro pop out of his glove for an RBI double in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s game at Kauffman Stadium.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a double by Jason Castro in the fifth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano is congratulated by first base coach Jeff Smith while rounding the bases on a three run home run in the fifth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera tried to beat the throw to Minnesota Twins first baseman Kennys Vargas on a groundout in the fifth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans watch the ball bounce up the wall and back into play on a triple by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Saturday's second baseball game against the Minnesota Twins of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield slides past Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano on a triple in the fifth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario steals second before the tag from Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar chases after the ball that bounced away from him for an error, allowing Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco to reach first in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro follows through on a two run triple in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro jumps on third after reaching on a two run triple in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel waits to be relieved in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kevin McCarthy throws in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco scores between Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera and starting pitcher Jason Hammel on a two run triple by Jason Castro in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler celebrates his two run home run in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Soler hits a two run home run in the sixth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco throws out Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain at first on a groundout to end the seventh inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Miguel Almonte throws in the eighth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces out Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer at second and completes the double play on Miguel Sano to end the top of the eighth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer breaks his bat on a groundout in the eighth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws int he ninth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces out Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler at second but couldn't complete the double play on Kennys Vargas in the ninth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario connects on a looping single to score Kennys Vargas in the ninth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Kennys Vargas scores on a single by Eddie Rosario as Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera chases the throw home in the ninth inning during Saturday's second baseball game of a double header at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
