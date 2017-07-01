Photo gallery Game 1: Royals 11, Twins 6

Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss is congratulated after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is congratulated after his solo home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar is congratulated by Brandon Moss after Escobar's two run home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Luke Farrell makes his first pitch of his major-league debut in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Luke Farrell throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios throws in the first inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain makes the catch for an out on Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco as while trying to avoid left fielder Alex Gordon in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Kennys Vargas scores on a bases loaded walk of Robbie Grossman in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Luke Farrell bites his glove while walking off the field after walking in two runs n the second inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez scores behind Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez on a single by Alcides Escobar in the second inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano is congratulated by third base coach Gene Glynn after a solo home run in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Luke Farrell stretches after giving up a solo home run to Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas reaches into the dugout suite for foul ball out on Minnesota Twins' Kennys Vargas in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost relieves starting pitcher Luke Farrell in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Luke Farrell is greeted in the dugout after being relieved in the third inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm throws in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm leaves the game with the team trainer in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas watches his two run home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas pumps his fist after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield and first base coach Rusty Kuntz at first after a single in the fourth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander throws in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss connects on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss watches his solo home run in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Jose Berrios waits for Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss to round the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss celebrates with Eric Hosmer after Moss hit a solo home run in the fifth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas couldn't reach an RBI double by Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco in the sixth inning that scored Kennys Vargas during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Kennys Vargas scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a double by Jorge Polanco in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco celebrates his RBI double to score Kennys Vargas in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Mike Minor throws in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres loops an RBI double into left field to score Whit Merrifield in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is greeted by Eric Hosmer and Lorenzo Cain after scoring on a double by Ramon Torres in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates while leaving the batters box after hitting a two run single in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres and Lorenzo Cain score on a single by Salvador Perez in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates at first after his two run single in the sixth inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss reaches second on a throwing error to Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier allowing Alcides Escobar to reach first in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon follows through on a three run home run in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Royals left fielder Alex Gordon celebrated his three-run home run in front of Twins catcher Chris Gimenez in the seventh inning of the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon is congratulated by Alcides Escobar and Brandon Moss after Gordon's three run home run in the seventh inning during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez delivers the splash Mike Moustakas after the teams 11-6 win over the Minnesota Twins during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez delivers a second splash to Brandon Moss after the teams 11-6 win over the Minnesota Twins during Saturday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Luke Farrell during Saturday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Former University of Kansas guard Frank Mason III throws out the first pitch before Saturday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
