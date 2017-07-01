More Videos

2:46 Ned Yost on the Royals' 11-6 comeback win over the Twins: 'They just grinded'

1:08 Royals Matt Strahm on his torn patellar tendon

1:58 Royals starter Jason Hammel following 10-5 loss to Twins

2:34 Royals manager Ned Yost talks about 10-5 loss to Twins in second game of doubleheader

1:49 Royals starter Luke Farrell on his father attending his MLB debut: 'It was awesome'

2:12 Salvador Perez's son is all smiles after Royals' 11-6 comeback win over Twins

2:32 Ned Yost discusses rotation changes, including Travis Wood starting Sunday

1:04 Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez

1:02 Ned Yost pleased with Royals' 8-1 win over Twins in series opener

1:43 Luke Farrell on telling his mom about joining the Royals: 'There were some tears for sure'

0:40 Royals pitcher Danny Duffy could return on Tuesday