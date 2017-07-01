Ned Yost on the Royals' 11-6 comeback win over the Twins: 'They just grinded'

Ned Yost talks about the bullpen battling, rookie Luke Farrell's debut and the impressive at-bats during the Royals 11-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1, 2017.
Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star

Sports Videos