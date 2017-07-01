Royals pitcher Matt Strahm goes to disabled list with knee inflammation

The Kansas City Royals on Saturday placed pitcher Matt Strahm on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left knee and called up right-handed pitcher Miguel Almonte from AAA Omaha.

Strahm exited Saturday afternoon’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the first game in doubleheader, in the top of the fourth after feeling discomfort in his left knee.

“He’s got some patellar tendonitis,” Royals manager Ned Yost said on Saturday. “He’s been playing through it, but it got worse out there today. He was having trouble pushing off.”

Strahm entered in the top of the third inning, when starter Luke Farrell ran into trouble. With runners on first and second and two outs, Strahm gave up an RBI single to Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. Farrell was charged with the run, and Strahm escaped before any more damage occurred.

In the top of the fourth inning, Strahm recorded two quick outs. Strahm hit the next batter and walked two consecutive hitters before being removed from the game by Royals trainer Nick Kenney.

In 11 appearances with Omaha in 2017, Almonte has a 1.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 38 innings pitched. He made the trip to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, and was in uniform for the second game of the Royals-Twins doubleheader.