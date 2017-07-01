Red Sox manager John Farrell will skip work to watch his son’s MLB debut with Royals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 Ned Yost discusses rotation changes, including Travis Wood starting Sunday Pause 1:04 Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 1:02 Ned Yost pleased with Royals' 8-1 win over Twins in series opener 1:43 Luke Farrell on telling his mom about joining the Royals: 'There were some tears for sure' 0:40 Royals pitcher Danny Duffy could return on Tuesday 1:18 When will Royals ace Danny Duffy be back in the rotation? 1:00 Five things to know about Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss 1:39 Salvador Perez changes the game with one swing 1:03 Language translation program having positive impact on MLB players 0:51 'Delete that video'... Royals catcher Drew Butera struggles to catch Oklahoma ace Paige Parker Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals pitcher Luke Farrell arrived in the clubhouse Friday, and will make his major-league debut in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Luke Farrell arrived in the clubhouse Friday, and will make his major-league debut in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star