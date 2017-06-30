John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Royals

Royals prospect Mark Sanchez suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

By Maria Torres

mtorres@kcstar.com

June 30, 2017 7:22 PM

Royals minor-league catcher Mark Sanchez was suspended for 80 games, the commissioner’s office announced Friday.

Sanchez, a 35th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone. He became the 46th minor-league player found in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program this year, according to MiLB.com.

Sanchez played 11 games at Class A Lexington in the South Atlantic League this season. He hit .206 (7 for 34) with 2 RBIs, 3 walks and 12 strikeouts. He caught 63  1/3 innings, gunned down four would-be base stealers and allowed eight stolen bases.

The Legends entered Friday with 60 games left in the season.

After signing out of California Baptist last year, he hit .257 with 6 RBIs, 5 walks and 21 strikeouts with the rookie league Idaho Falls Chukars.

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

