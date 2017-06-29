Former first-round pick Foster Griffin will represent Royals at Futures Game

Royals pitching prospect Foster Griffin has crafted a breakout season in 2017, posting a 2.86 ERA in 10 starts for Class A Wilmington before earning a promotion to Class AA Northwest Arkansas. In six starts for the Naturals, he has been even sharper, recording a 5-1 record with a 1.93 ERA in 37 1/3 innings.
The performance has elevated the stock of a former top pick and earned him a spot in the MLB Futures Game, the annual prospect showcase which takes place next July 9 at Marlins Park in Miami. The rosters for the United States and the World team were announced on Thursday morning.
Griffin, 21, was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2014 Major League Baseball draft. A 6-foot-3 left-hander, he was selected out of The First Academy high school in Orlando, Fla. The Royals also selected left-hander Brandon Finnegan out of TCU with the No. 14 overall pick in 2014.
Last season, Griffin logged a 5.43 ERA in 27 starts split between Class A teams Lexington and Wilmington. He becomes the latest Royals prospect to earn an invitation to the annual event, which kicks off the All-Star break.
Last season, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Bonifacio competed in the Futures Game in San Diego.
