Royals

June 28, 2017 1:50 PM

Royals recall Jorge Soler from Class AAA, place Cheslor Cuthbert on the DL

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

DETROIT

The Royals recalled outfielder Jorge Soler on Wednesday afternoon and placed infielder Cheslor Cuthbert on the 10-disabled list because of a left wrist sprain.

The move comes as the club searches for production at its designated-hitter spot. Brandon Moss entered Wednesday batting .179 with a .256 on-base percentage and nine homers this season.

Soler, acquired in an offseason trade that sent closer Wade Davis to the Cubs, was batting .324 with 11 homers and a 1.119 OPS at Class AAA Omaha. His production soared after being sent down in early June.

Soler batted .164 in 18 games for the Royals after an oblique injury delayed the start of his season. He will likely draw at-bats at designated hitter while mixing into the outfield rotation.

Cuthbert’s stint on the disabled list is retroactive to Monday, which makes him eligible to return on July 6.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

