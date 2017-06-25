Shaky relief corps, tight strike zone doom Royals in 8-2 loss to Blue Jays

Late Sunday afternoon, Peter Moylan pulled his iPhone off the top shelf of his locker and went searching for a photo. He swiped his right thumb across the screen, tapped on the image, then turned his phone upward, so a reporter could see.
In the moments after the Royals’ 8-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, somebody had sent Moylan a screen shot of a strike zone graphic from MLB.com’s GameDay feature, which tracks the pitches for every at-bat. In this instant, Moylan, a 38-year-old reliever, was showing a computerized breakdown of a battle with Toronto’s Jose Bautista in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and the game tied 2-2, Moylan had thrown a 2-1 sinker that appeared to clip the outside edge of the strike zone. In the graphic, the ball was fully on the plate. Yet, home plate umpire John Tumpane called a ball.
The count went to 3-1. Moylan walked Bautista on the next pitch, forcing in the go-ahead run. The inning and the afternoon would unravel from there. Moylan and left-hander Scott Alexander were ravaged for five runs while issuing three walks in the inning. An error by third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert exacerbated the issue.
“A very small strike zone today,” Royals manager Ned Yost would say.
In the moments after the missed call against Bautista, Moylan barked a buffet of expletives at Tumpane, eventually earning an ejection after his day was over. Standing in the clubhouse after the game, Moylan was slightly more reserved.
“In that sort of situation, a 2-2 count versus a 3-1 count changes the whole at-bat,” Moylan said. “It changes the whole game, really.
“I don’t usually get emotional like that. But I’d sort of had enough.”
The loss could not mar the weekend. The Royals (37-37) won two out of three, engineering a stunning comeback victory on Friday night. They clinched their fifth straight series victory. Even after Sunday’s frustration, they have won 11 of 14 and sprinted back into contention in the American League Central.
“If you can win series,” Yost said, “you’re going to be in pretty good shape.”
Series sweeps are also precious. So as the Royals prepared for a day off Monday before opening a series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night, they could feel the disappointment from a missed opportunity.
They built a two-run lead in the early innings against Toronto starter Francisco Liriano. Starter Jason Hammel opened the game with four scoreless innings. But Bautista knotted the game at 2-2 with a booming 450-foot homer in the fifth, and operating under Tumpane’s tiny strike zone, Hammel’s pitch count reached 105 as he finished out the inning.
Hammel lamented that Tumpane’s strike zone did not reward well-executed pitches at the bottom of the zone. In no inning was that more apparent than the sixth.
The game tied, the Royals sensing a three-game sweep,Yost called on Alexander, his sinker-ball specialist, to neutralize the Blue Jays’ powerful lineup.
The tactic seemed mostly sound. In 26 innings this season, Alexander had logged a 1.38 ERA, controlling hitters with a darting sinker that reaches the strike zone then disappears. On Sunday, the combination of sinkers and Tumpane’s tight strike zone turned a sound decision into a disastrous one.
“A very small strike zone,” Yost said for a second time during his postgame press conference.
Alexander opened the inning by allowing a single to Darwin Barney and issuing walks to Kevin Pillar and Steve Pearce. His command was not awful, yet the results were not ideal.
Alexander kept hurling sinkers that arrived near the bottom of the strike zone. Tumpane kept watching the pitches and calling balls. In the view of Yost, the pitches were mostly borderline. The calls were not egregious. Yet, for a sinker-baller, they were crippling.
“I felt like I was attacking the ball low in the zone,” Alexander said. “Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t.”
Alexander’s day was over after three hitters, and on came Moylan to face Bautista. The matchup would initiate more controversy.
“We throw sinkers,” Moylan said. “Our whole goal is to try to get the guys to hit the ball on the ground, and that’s where you have to live.”
Moments later, Moylan hinted at the idea of a computerized strike zone, one programmed to be consistent. He did not know the reliability of the strike zone diagram from the MLB.com app, yet something like that seemed more satisfying than the whims of individual umpires.
“There’s computers out there now, and everything gets tracked,” Moylan said. “So it’s not like you have to guess. You can go back and look at it, and you see that it was a clearly a strike.”
Moments later, a reporter asked Moylan if the umpire received the message.
“I’ve got an accent, so we’ll see,” said Moylan, an Australian native. “I hope so.”
Perhaps the strike zone did not decide the game. The Royals scored just two runs, of course. Jorge Bonifacio clubbed his 11th homer. Eric Hosmer drove in another run. And that was it. But inside the clubhouse, the frustration was prominent. It stemmed from a strike zone that seemed tilted toward the hitter.
“I think we should have been rewarded a little bit more,” Hammel said. “That being said, Liriano was able to pitch that way.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Blue Jays 8, Royals 2
Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Bautista rf
5
2
2
4
1
0
.234
Martin c
5
1
1
1
1
0
.220
Donaldson 3b
4
0
1
2
1
1
.280
Smoak 1b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.304
Morales dh
5
0
0
1
0
2
.262
Tulowitzki ss
4
0
1
0
1
1
.242
Smith Jr. lf
2
0
0
0
0
2
.370
a-Barney ph-2b
3
1
1
0
0
0
.235
Pillar cf
4
2
3
0
1
0
.260
Goins 2b
2
1
1
0
0
1
.217
b-Pearce ph-lf
1
1
0
0
1
0
.250
Parmley lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals
39
8
11
8
7
8
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.283
Bonifacio rf
4
2
2
1
0
0
.250
Cain cf
4
0
2
0
0
1
.280
Hosmer 1b
4
0
2
1
0
0
.302
Perez dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.290
Cuthbert 3b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.196
Escobar ss
4
0
1
0
0
0
.210
Torres 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.286
Butera c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.231
Totals
34
2
9
2
1
6
Toronto
000
025
100
—
8
11
0
Kansas City
100
100
000
—
2
9
2
a-singled for Smith Jr. in the 6th. b-walked for Goins in the 6th.
E: Cuthbert (4), Escobar (6). LOB: Toronto 12, Kansas City 6. 2B: Martin (6), Donaldson (8), Pillar (19), Bonifacio (9), Perez (15). HR: Bautista (13), off Hammel; Bonifacio (11), off Liriano. RBIs: Bautista 4 (35), Martin (16), Donaldson 2 (20), Morales (44), Bonifacio (26), Hosmer (32).
Runners left in scoring position: Toronto 6 (Martin, Smoak, Morales, Tulowitzki, Goins, Barney); Kansas City 4 (Merrifield, Cuthbert, Torres, Butera). RISP: Toronto 2 for 17; Kansas City 2 for 9. Runners moved up: Pearce, Bautista, Butera. GIDP: Bautista, Barney, Hosmer. DP: Toronto 1 (Tulowitzki, Barney, Smoak); Kansas City 2 (Escobar, Torres, Hosmer), (Escobar, Torres, Hosmer).
Toronto
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Liriano W, 4-3
6
6
2
2
1
2
93
5.46
Barnes
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
2.16
Leone
1
2
0
0
0
1
14
3.51
Osuna
1
1
0
0
0
3
18
2.40
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hammel
5
5
2
2
3
6
105
4.75
Alexander L, 0-2
0
1
3
3
2
0
13
2.42
Moylan
0
1
2
1
1
0
12
6.85
Minor
1
0
0
0
0
1
12
1.88
Feliz
1
2
1
1
0
0
14
6.11
McCarthy
1
1
0
0
1
1
17
2.89
Wood
1
1
0
0
0
0
11
6.28
Alexander pitched to 3 batters in the 6th; Moylan pitched to 3 batters in the 6th; Liriano pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored: Barnes 2-0, Moylan 3-3, Minor 2-1. HBP: Wood (Pearce). Umpires: Home, John Tumpane; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Joe West. Time: 3:21. Att: 37,182.
