Shaky relief corps, tight strike zone doom Royals in 8-2 loss to Blue Jays

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Royals' Scott Alexander on Sunday's strike zone: 'That's baseball' Pause 2:30 Jason Hammel discusses the Royals' 8-2 loss Sunday afternoon 1:47 Royals reliever Peter Moylan on ejection: 'I sort of had enough' 2:37 Royals manager Ned Yost talks about 8-2 loss to Blue Jays 2:00 Ned Yost on having to learn how to accept losses in baseball 1:34 Eric Hosmer talks about the Royals' recent success 0:46 Royals look at getting past the goal of reaching 500 1:58 Alcides Escobar on improved hitting: 'I'm feeling really good' 2:39 Royals starter Jason Vargas after earning his 11th victory 2:24 Making the case for Jason Vargas starting the All-Star game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ned Yost speaks to reporters Sunday afternoon after the Royals fall 8-2 to Toronto. Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star

Ned Yost speaks to reporters Sunday afternoon after the Royals fall 8-2 to Toronto. Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star