Jakob Junis makes case for continued Royals rotation consideration

1:52 Jake Junis on start against Blue Jays: 'I felt good' Pause

2:20 Whit Merrifield on walkoff hit: 'I try to soak in those moments as long as I can'

0:48 Ned Yost on the Royals' 5-4 comeback win over the Blue Jays

0:38 Royals GM Dayton Moore on trade rumors: 'We've never considered moving any of our players'

1:58 Dayton Moore on moving on from Chris Young: 'It was hard, but it was the right thing to do'

3:39 Highlights from Big Slick Celebrity Softball Game

1:07 Ned Yost on Neftali Feliz: 'He still has the good arm...it works'

1:04 Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hits a home run at Big Slick softball game

1:20 New Royal Neftalí Feliz is 'thankful to God and the organization for the opportunity'