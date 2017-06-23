Royals relief pitcher Chris Young had a 7.50 ERA in 14 appearances this season before the team designated him for assignment on Friday.
Royals

June 23, 2017 2:38 PM

Royals sign former Brewers closer Neftalí Feliz and drop Chris Young

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

The Royals designated right-handed pitcher Chris Young for assignment on Friday, creating a roster spot for right-hander reliever Neftali Feliz, who signed a major-league contract and joined the club at Kauffman Stadium before a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Young, 38, had a 7.50 ERA in 30 innings this season after struggling in the rotation and the bullpen in 2016. He allowed 86 earned runs and allowed 35 homers in 118  2/3 innings across the last two seasons.

A World Series hero in 2015, Young signed a two-year, $11.75 million contract with the Royals before the 2016 season.

Feliz, 29, joins the Royals’ bullpen after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month. Feliz had posted a 6.00 ERA in 27 innings this season.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.

