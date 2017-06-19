Former Royals and former Chiefs team up for First Call golf tournament
The 24th Annual First Call Celebrity Golf Tournament featuring former Kansas City Royal Willie Wilson was held on Monday at Swope Memorial Golf Course in Kansas City. Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Shawn Barber also played the event, which raised money for First Call’s programs to prevent substance abuse and to support individuals and families dealing with substance abuse disorders.
Allison LongThe Kansas City Star
