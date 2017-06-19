Former Royals and former Chiefs team up for First Call golf tournament

The 24th Annual First Call Celebrity Golf Tournament featuring former Kansas City Royal Willie Wilson was held on Monday at Swope Memorial Golf Course in Kansas City. Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Shawn Barber also played the event, which raised money for First Call’s programs to prevent substance abuse and to support individuals and families dealing with substance abuse disorders.
Royals clubhouse barista Peter Moylan

Kansas City Royals pitcher Peter Moylan brought an espresso machine into the clubhouse. The popularity grew amongst the players, and now Moylan has taught other players how to use it.

Ned Yost: 'We felt pretty good about our chances'

After Whit Merrifield drove in pinch runner Ramon Torres in the seventh and Lorenzo Cain gave the Royals some insurance, manager Ned Yost was confident in his bullpen's ability to maintain a 4-2 lead over the Boston Red Sox in the Royals' return to Kansas City on Monday.

Coming soon: Dining with Drew Butera

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera recently joined The Kansas City Star's Lee Judge for a meal at Garōzzo's Ristorante. The video series will begin airing on KansasCity.com on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.