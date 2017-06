facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Kelvin Herrera: 'That was a poor job by me' Pause 1:01 Royals pitcher Travis Wood on his hitting approach: 'Swing hard in case you hit it' 27:21 Royals True Blue Live: Peter Moylan on living Down Under, in KC and more 0:59 Ned Yost: Salvador Perez is 'day to day' 1:25 Jason Vargas on another win over the Astros 1:03 Hundreds line up to meet Eric Hosmer for a good cause 3:33 Royals infielder Ramon Torres called up for his debut 1:12 Mike Moustakas: 'I put a good swing on it' 1:23 Alex Gordon on first homer of season: 'I kind of got big-leagued' 1:02 Royals manager Ned Yost impressed with work ethic of catcher Salvador Perez Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Eric Skoglund, a former third-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals, made his major-league debut on May 30, 2017, against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

Eric Skoglund, a former third-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals, made his major-league debut on May 30, 2017, against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star