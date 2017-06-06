U2 and Bono set to bump Royals to a day game on Sept. 12

The Royals’ scheduled contest against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 12 at Kauffman Stadium will likely become a (Beautiful) day game to make room for a U2 concert that night next door at Arrowhead Stadium.
The news of the show, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of the band’s “The Joshua Tree” album, came Tuesday morning. On Tuesday evening, officials from both the Chiefs and Royals said the teams were discussing a deal to move the baseball game, which is currently scheduled for 7:15 p.m. that day, which is a Tuesday. For now, the talks will continue.
The concert would conflict with the second game of a three-game series against the White Sox. The Royals would likely see a smaller crowd and less money in concessions and parking. The club is already scheduled to play a day game against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 13. It appears likely that they will schedule another 1:15 p.m. start the day before.
