Before the rain, Indians reign supreme over Royals rookie Eric Skoglund

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:52 Eric Skoglund discusses his second career start Pause 2:12 Royals talk about Edinson Volquez's no-hitter and closeness with Yordano Ventura 1:14 Royals manager Ned Yost on starting pitcher Jason Hammel: 'Just a great day for him' 0:48 Lorenzo Cain on how Royals solved Carlos Carrasco 1:24 Remembering Yordano Ventura on what would have been his 26th birthday 1:37 Ned Yost on Royals starter Jason Vargas: 'He just got better as the game went on' 2:22 Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss in search of consistency 1:42 Royals manager Ned Yost on consistency and getting back to winning 2:18 Royals pitcher Jason Hammel on getting third strikes this year 12:07 Rustin Dodd and Vahe Gregorian talk Royals trade options Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Royals rookie Eric Skoglund allowed four runs in two innings in an 8-0 loss to the Indians on Sunday. Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star

Royals rookie Eric Skoglund allowed four runs in two innings in an 8-0 loss to the Indians on Sunday. Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star