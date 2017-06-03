Remembering Yordano Ventura on what would have been his 26th birthday

On the date of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura's birth, June 3, 1991, Royals manager Ned Yost relates his daily walk around the clubhouse and pause at Ventura's locker. Ventura died in a car accident on January 22, 2017.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

