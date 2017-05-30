Royals’ Eric Skoglund outduels Justin Verlander and wins 1-0 in major-league debut

Late Tuesday afternoon, Eric Skoglund pulled up a chair and hunched down at a table inside the Royals’ clubhouse. His 6-foot, 7-inch frame sat alone, thumbing at a scouting report, peering down at a piece of paper that featured the detailed game plan for the offense of the Detroit Tigers.

Skoglund, 24, had already met manager Ned Yost for the customary greeting — welcome; congrats, kid; good luck — and he had already sauntered toward his locker. As he stood, he had contemplated the journey, the one that saw a skinny kid from Sarasota, Fla., transform into a 6-foot-7 southpaw who would traverse the minor leagues and arrive here on Tuesday, starting opposite Justin Verlander on a pleasant May evening in Kansas City.

In one sense, this was a culmination. In another, it was a commencement, a perfect start in a 1-0 victory over the Tigers.

Skoglung finished with 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five in his major-league debut. As his first start came to an end in the top of the seventh, Yost emerged from the dugout and 21,864 fans at Kauffman Stadium came to their feet, offering their appreciation in the form of a standing ovation. As Skoglund approached the first-base dugout, he tipped his cap to the crowd and pointed toward his parents, Cindy and Lenny, sitting adjacent to the bench.

The Royals (22-29) broke through against Verlander in the bottom of the sixth, when Eric Hosmer dropped a two-out, RBI single into right-center field. They tied the series at a game apiece entering the finale on Wednesday night. Ian Kennedy will take the mound against Detroit’s Matthew Boyd as Kansas City seeks a second straight series victory against a division opponent.

On Tuesday morning, the prospect of such a situation appeared unlikely. The Royals were starting a 24-year-old left-hander with a 4.53 ERA in just eight career starts above the Class AA level. Yet, on the first night of his major-league career, Skoglund stood up to one of the best pitchers of this generation.

A third-round pick in 2014, Skoglund was starting Tuesday in place of right-hander Nathan Karns, who landed on the disabled list after experiencing forearm stiffness in his last start.

Skoglund seized command from the start, matching zeros with Verlander for five innings. Commanding three pitches and pitching with poise and maturity, he retired 14 straight hitters at one point. In another, he struck out first baseman Miguel Cabrera on three pitches. By the end, he had finished with the third longest scoreless debut in franchise history, behind Rich Gale (seven innings in 1978) and Derek Botelho (seven in 1982).

Once Skoglund departed, the Royals relied on the bullpen trio of Peter Moylan, Mike Minor and Kelvin Herrera, who notched his 12th save. It was the club's first shutout since May 11 at Tampa Bay.

On offense, the Royals finished with just one run on seven hits, but they made it hold up. Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas opened the sixth inning with consecutive singles against Verlander. Lorenzo Cain followed with a smash toward shortstop that resulted in a 6-4-3 double play. But Hosmer came through in the pivotal moment, serving a 2-1 slider into right-center field.

One night after coming a single shy of the cycle, second baseman Whit Merrifield crafted what you might consider a Grit Cycle in the first five innings. He drew a walk on 12 pitches against Verlander. He tagged up from first base. He extended his hitting streak to 15 games on an infield single to third. He executed a delayed steal moments later. Both times, the Royals stranded Merrifield, and for most of the night, he represented the biggest threat against Verlander, who surrendered just one run in seven innings.

For the Royals, though, one was enough. In the other dugout, Skoglund sat calmly, crafting the best performance of his young career. And when the night was over, and the debut was done, he could celebrate his first win.