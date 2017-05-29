Hammel, Soria sink Royals in 10-7 loss to the Tigers

Jason Hammel came apart early. Joakim Soria tripped up late. On a calamitous Memorial Day at Kauffman Stadium, one defined by a crippling injury to starter Danny Duffy, the Royals offered a gut punch and a late twist: They lost a game that they seemingly controlled twice.
The final score said that the Royals lost to the Tigers 10-7 on the opening night of a three-game series. Yet the basic details could not quite capture the chaotic, seesaw nature of this contest. On an idyllic Monday, the Royals built a 3-0 lead, Whit Merrifield came within a single of the cycle, and Eric Hosmer played momentary hero with a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh. And in the end, it was all for naught.
Hammel, the Royals’ maligned veteran starter, crashed into a wall in the fifth, issuing three walks that served as the accelerant in a four-alarm fire. When the inning was over, the Tigers had scored six runs and erased a 3-0 lead.
Three innings later, Soria suffered a similar fate, allowing four runs in the eighth as the Tigers turned a 7-6 deficit into a 10-7 lead. When Salvador Perez recorded the final out in the ninth, the Royals (21-29) had dropped to 6-16 against the American League Central and 0-1 in a 10-game home stand that will also feature visits from the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians and the beastly Houston Astros, who improved to 36-16 on Monday after an epic comeback against the Minnesota Twins.
In that sense, the Royals did not lose any ground Monday, remaining 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Twins. Yet everything else about the day was borderline disastrous. The club will spend the next six to eight weeks without Duffy, who suffered a Grade 1-plus oblique strain following an awkward fall Sunday in Cleveland. That loss, as much as Monday night’s letdown, could serve to shape the rest of the season.
But first, the Royals set about wasting an early lead Monday night. Merrifield opened the scoring in the bottom of the third, attacking a 2-1 fastball from Detroit starter Daniel Norris and depositing the baseball into the seats down the left-field line. He would add an RBI triple during a two-run fourth.
But after four scoreless innings, Hammel lost the plot in the fifth. For close to two months, a fatal flaw had served to haunt Hammel. He would cruise through two innings, only to be floored in the third and fourth. He would open the game ducking punches, only to be jarred as he moved through a lineup for a second time.
As he entered his latest start for the Royals, Hammel had allowed three earned runs in the first two innings across his first nine starts. He had allowed 20 in the third and fourth. On this night, he found a new way to lose.
He survived the tumult in the third and fourth. He collapsed in the fifth under the weight of three walks, including one that loaded the bases for former MVP Miguel Cabrera.
The Royals struck back with two runs in the sixth. Hosmer provided a 7-6 lead with an opposite-field homer in the seventh. And Merrifield came to the plate with an opportunity for the seventh cycle in club history.
Since the franchise’s beginnings in 1969, just four men had combined for a total of six cycles, one of the rarest hitting feats in baseball. As Merrifield dug in against Detroit reliever Francisco Rodriguez, Kauffman Stadium recognized the moment.
The crowd came to its feet, chanting in unison. Moments later, Merrifield came up short, lofting a 2-1 fastball into right field. The fly-out end the inning. Soria would render Merrifield’s onslaught as a footnote.
The ending stung. The biggest loss may have come earlier in the day.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Tigers 10, Royals 7
Tigers
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Romine 2b-3b
4
0
2
0
1
1
.246
Avila c
4
1
0
0
1
2
.323
Cabrera 1b
3
1
2
3
2
0
.266
V.Martinez dh
5
1
2
2
0
0
.262
J.Martinez rf
5
1
1
3
0
0
.288
Jones cf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.149
Upton lf
5
1
1
0
0
2
.241
Castellanos 3b
4
1
0
0
1
1
.212
Machado 2b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.278
Presley cf-rf
3
2
1
1
1
0
.333
Iglesias ss
4
2
3
0
0
0
.226
Totals
37
10
12
9
6
6
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Escobar ss
4
0
2
1
0
1
.179
Moustakas 3b
3
0
0
0
2
0
.250
Cain cf
4
1
0
0
1
0
.258
Hosmer 1b
5
1
1
2
0
1
.300
Perez c
4
2
1
0
0
1
.267
Bonifacio rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.262
Merrifield 2b
4
3
3
2
0
0
.289
Soler dh
3
0
1
1
1
1
.164
Gordon lf
3
0
1
1
1
0
.176
Totals
34
7
9
7
5
5
Tigers
000
060
040
—
10
12
1
Royals
001
202
200
—
7
9
0
E: Romine (2). LOB: Detroit 6, Kansas City 7. 2B: Romine (7), V.Martinez (8), Merrifield (2). 3B: Merrifield (2). HR: J.Martinez (8), off Minor; Merrifield (6), off Norris; Hosmer (5), off Rodriguez. RBIs: Cabrera 3 (22), V.Martinez 2 (27), J.Martinez 3 (17), Presley (2), Escobar (11), Hosmer 2 (18), Merrifield 2 (12), Soler (3), Gordon (9). CS: Escobar (1). SF: Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position: Detroit 3 (Avila, V.Martinez, J.Martinez); Kansas City 2 (Moustakas, Perez). RISP: Detroit 5 for 13; Kansas City 1 for 4. Runners moved up: Romine. GIDP: V.Martinez, J.Martinez, Cain. DP: Detroit 1 (Iglesias, Romine, Cabrera); Kansas City 2 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer), (Moustakas, Merrifield, Hosmer).
Tigers
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Norris
5
6
3
3
1
4
96
4.47
Greene
0.1
2
2
2
1
0
10
1.85
Hardy
0.2
0
0
0
1
0
12
4.02
Rodriguez W, 2-5
1
1
2
2
1
0
22
7.79
A.Wilson
1
0
0
0
0
1
11
1.64
J.Wilson S, 4
1
0
0
0
1
0
12
3.00
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Hammel
4.1
4
4
4
4
2
81
6.18
Minor
0.2
2
2
2
0
1
12
2.30
Maness
1.1
2
0
0
0
1
23
3.68
Moylan
0.2
0
0
0
0
0
2
8.15
Soria L, 2-2
0
3
4
4
2
0
21
3.18
Strahm
1
1
0
0
0
1
8
5.51
McCarthy
1
0
0
0
0
1
8
0.00
Soria pitched to 7 batters in the 8th.
Holds: Greene (7), Hardy (5), A.Wilson (9). Inherited runners-scored: Hardy 3-2, Minor 3-3, Moylan 1-0, Strahm 3-2. HBP: Norris (Perez). WP: Hammel, Soria.
Umpires: Home, Clint Fagan; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Will Little; Third, Jeff Kellogg. Time: 3:40. Att: 28,419.
