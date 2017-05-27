Short-handed by ejections, Royals still race past Indians 5-2

Even short-handed, the Royals found a way to win Saturday

Four batters into the game, the Royals roster got thinner. Eric Hosmer was ejected for arguing a third strike on a check swing, and manager Ned Yost quickly followed.

But the Royals weren’t deterred. In a 5-2 victory Saturday. They won their second straight in comeback fashion and improved to 4-4 on the road trip and 21-27 on the season.

The big inning was the sixth and turned on the plate appearances of two players who had been scuffling, Alex Gordon and Alcides Escobar.

Trailing 2-1, the Royals’ rally started with Jorge Bonifacio’s one-out double. The next two hitters, Brandon Moss and Whit Merrifield drew walks to load the bases and that was it for Indians starter Danny Salazar.

Left-handed reliever Boone Logan was the logical choice to enter the game. Gordon was 1-for-18 against Logan in his career.

But Gordon grounded a single up the middle, scoring Bonifacio to tie the game and collecting his first RBI since May 9.

Nick Goody, a right-hander, entered to face Escobar, who roped a double over the head of shortstop Francisco Lindor. Two scored for a 4-2 lead and the Escobar had his first multi-RBI game of the season.

Mike Moustakas blasted his team-high 13th home run in the ninth, a solo shot.

The comeback made a winner of starter Jason Vargas, who snapped a two-game losing streak with both losses coming to the Yankees. Vargas battled through some troubles and lasted 5 2/3 innings to improve to 6-3.

The bullpen parade of Matt Strham, Peter Moylan, Joakim Soria and Kelvin Herrera chipped in 4 1/3 scoreless innings and Herrera picked up his 11th save.

The other fireworks occurred in the first inning.

Escobar opened the game by reaching on an error by second baseman Jason Kipnis. Mike Moustakas followed with a single and Lorenzo Cain walked.

Hosmer stepped into the box. A night earlier the Royals had ended a streak of 35 consecutive at-bats without a hit with a runner in scoring position. That was a franchise record, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Here, the Royals had a chance for a big inning.

Hosmer fell behind in the count 1-2 when Danny Salazar offered an 87 mph slider that Hosmer initially liked but backed off. Or so he believed.

When the Indians asked for an appeal, third base umpire David Rackley raised his arm. Strike.

Hosmer couldn’t believe it and started barking at Rackley. Home plate umpire Bill Welke had heard enough and tossed Hosmer.

Out of the dugout marched Royals manager Ned Yost. He also had words for the umpires and Welke tossed Yost as well.

The ejection was the second of Hosmer’s career. Yost was run for the first time this season, the 15th time as the Royals skipper and 40 th time in his career.

Moss, the designated hitter on Saturday, is the only other player to play first base for the Royals this season. But Cheslor Cuthbert got innings there during spring training and played first base for one inning in 2015. Cuthbert got the call Saturday and made a couple of nice plays.

The Royals scratched out a run in the inning. Salvador Perez followed Hosmer with a fly ball to right field that was deep enough to score Escobar from third.

The Royals got nothing else from the potential big inning but in the end it didn’t matter. They worked around the trouble and found a way to win for a second straight day at a stadium where they lost their final eight last season.