A look at photos of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas through the years. Pete Grathoff The Kansas City Star
A look at photos of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas through the years. Pete Grathoff The Kansas City Star

Royals

May 26, 2017 4:30 PM

Royals reliever Scott Alexander begins rehab assignment

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Scott Alexander is set to begin his rehabilitation assignment for Class AAA Omaha on Friday, the Royals announced. The left-handed Alexander has been sidelined since May 9 with a right hamstring strain. He had posted a 1.26 ERA in 10 innings this season. The Storm Chasers play in Nashville on Friday.

“It’s important to get him back,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s a lefty we counted on a lot. He took a lot of pressure off of (Matt) Strahm and (Mike) Minor. We feel like all three of those guys can come in and get the job done.”

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas through the years

View More Video

Sports Videos