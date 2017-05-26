Royals reliever Scott Alexander begins rehab assignment

Scott Alexander is set to begin his rehabilitation assignment for Class AAA Omaha on Friday, the Royals announced. The left-handed Alexander has been sidelined since May 9 with a right hamstring strain. He had posted a 1.26 ERA in 10 innings this season. The Storm Chasers play in Nashville on Friday.

“It’s important to get him back,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s a lefty we counted on a lot. He took a lot of pressure off of (Matt) Strahm and (Mike) Minor. We feel like all three of those guys can come in and get the job done.”