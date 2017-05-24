Royals shut out for a fifth time, fall 3-0 to the Yankees

When the Royals signed Jason Hammel to a two-year, $16 million contract in early February, they envisioned performances like this one: six innings, three earned runs, a quality start at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

That it mattered little offered a neat synopsis of this season. In a 3-0 loss to the Yankees, the Royals received a rebound effort from the struggling Hammel and zilch from an inconsistent offense.

For eight innings, the Royals were handcuffed by Yankees starter Luis Severino, a precocious, flame-throwing starter who yielded just five base runners. The Royals (19-27) dropped back to eight games under .500 as the calendar pushed toward June. After being shut out for a fifth time, they are now 2-4 on this 10-game road trip, which will conclude with three games in Cleveland, and they must win on Thursday afternoon to salvage a series split here in the Bronx.

After the month of April was torpedoed by a nine-game losing skid, the Royals have settled for mediocrity in May. Following Wednesday’s loss, they are now 12-11 in their last 23 games, treading water in last place in the American League Central.

Severino, a former top prospect, entered the evening with a 3.64 ERA in eight starts, a promising stretch after a year of problems in 2016. On Wednesday, he locked up the Royals with a fastball that touched 99 mph, an 88 mph slider and an occasional change-up.

The Royals, once one of the best fastball-hitting teams in baseball, mustered just four hits. Severino recorded eight strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 3.11. The offensive output wasted a decent outing from Hammel, who rebounded after consecutive clunkers.

In his previous two starts, Hammel allowed 13 earned runs, served up four homers and had been forced to soak up innings to save a depleted bullpen. The last performance came eight days ago in a 7-1 loss to the Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. When the night was over, his ERA had settled in at 6.20.

In the days that followed, Hammel settled in with pitching coach Dave Eiland, looking to diagnose the problem. Gifted two extra days after a rain out in Minnesota shook up the rotation schedule, Hammel went to work Wednesday night.

For six innings, he better resembled the back-end starter who posted a 3.83 ERA in 30 starts for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He surrendered just six hits while striking out seven. His command problems were under control. He worked ahead during the early innings.

The first blemish surfaced in the bottom of the third inning, when Yankees shortstop and Royals killer Didi Gregorius deposited a 92 mph fastball into the seats in right field. But Hammel responded with scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth, keeping the Royals in the game.

The Yankees stretched their lead to 2-0 in the sixth, taking advantage of a soft Royals defense. Gary Sanchez opened the inning with a single to left, stole second on the glacial Hammel, and then scampered to third base after catcher Salvador Perez bounced the throw to second and Whit Merrifield whiffed on the pick. Moments later, Matt Holliday recorded a sacrifice fly on a deep fly ball to right-center field.

Hammel had logged six solid innings. Royals manager Ned Yost sent him out for a seventh. Gregorius greeted Hammel with a ground-rule double to right-center field. Yost emerged from the dugout, and left fielder Brett Gardner drove in the run after a suspect call on what would have been strike three.

In that moment, the score was 3-0. It would stay like that for the rest of the night.