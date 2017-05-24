Miguel Almonte to make first career start Thursday; Gordon returns, Karns on DL

The Royals made a roster move before Wednesday’s game against the Yankees, placing starting pitcher Nathan Karns on the 10-day disabled list to clear space for the return of outfielder Alex Gordon from three-day paternity leave.
The Royals say Karns’ DL stint is retroactive to May 21, so that would push his return to Wednesday, May 31.
Miguel Almonte, a 24-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, will make his first major-league start Thursday when the Royals conclude a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Almonte made his major-league debut in September 2015, making nine appearances out of the bullpen.
Once thought of as one of the top pitching prospects in the Royals’ system, Almonte struggled in 2016, posting a 5.92 ERA while splitting time between Class AAA Omaha and Class AA Northwest Arkansas. He finished with 72 strikeouts while issuing 46 walks in 76 innings.
He began the 2017 season at Northwest Arkansas, recording a 1.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 29 innings across seven appearances, including six starts.
