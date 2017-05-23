Royals hit four home runs, rough up the Yankees in 6-2 win in the Bronx

Inside the clubhouse, they call him Boni. The nickname is pronounced like Bonnie, and, yes, it is not overly inventive. It is the first four letters of Jorge Bonifacio’s last name, shortened just so, and uttered just right, and for now, that will do. For in the first 27 games of his young career, the 23-year-old Bonifacio has offered more substance than style.

“The kid has been here for 10 years if he’s been here for a month,” Royals starter Danny Duffy would say.

In that month, Bonifacio, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound outfielder, has sprayed line drives all over the field, collecting base hits and homers, turning heads inside the dugout and front office. On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, the rookie of the moment wielded his bat for another evening.

In a 6-2 victory over the Yankees, Bonifacio clubbed his fourth homer in his last five games as the Royals bombarded the Bronx with a dazzling power display. After remaining quiet for six innings, the offense erupted with four homers in the seventh and eighth innings, deadlocking the series at 1-1 with two games to play.

The Royals (19-26) inched back toward .500 as Duffy allowed just two runs in seven innings, lowering his ERA to 2.92.

Facing the prospect of a fourth loss in five days, a beleaguered lineup dusted itself off after six unfruitful innings against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery and put on an audacious fireworks show. Lorenzo Cain blasted a homer to left field. Whit Merrifield dropped a solo bomb onto the short porch in right. Mike Moustakas elevated a two-run shot to deep right, a spinning golf shot that appeared to hook right before straightening back to the left and inside the right-field foul pole.

The homer represented Moustakas’ 11th of the season, keeping him on pace to break Steve Balboni’s franchise record of 36 homers in a single season. Yet the most momentous swing belonged to another Boni — this one, a Bonifacio — who turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead with a two-run blast against Yankees reliever Adam Warren in the top of the seventh.

“All the time, I’m trying to look for fastball,” Bonifacio said. “I’m trying to put a bat on the ball.”

The Royals, of course, were expecting a corner outfielder named Jorge to layer some pop onto the lineup in 2017. It is why they traded one year of closer Wade Davis for four years of slugger Jorge Soler. They were expecting Soler, the marquee offseason acquisition, to offer the juice and not Bonifacio, who now has six homers since being called up from Class AAA Omaha on April 21.

“He’s covering all pitches,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He’s covering sliders. He’s covering pitches away. He’s hitting the ball to all fields.”

In some ways, of course, the production of Bonifacio has not caught this organization by surprise. Three years ago, Bonifacio was a fringe top-100 prospect, a talented corner outfielder with a pedigree and a decent track record of success in the minors, especially for his precocious age. But the Royals had little room in a crowded outfield during spring training, so Bonifacio headed back to Omaha, where he had excelled in 2016. Even then, Yost says, he knew Bonifacio was close.

“I’ve been impressed with his at-bats as far (back) as two springs ago, watching him in spring training,” Yost said.

As the Royals unleashed their late onslaught, Duffy was the beneficiary. For the second time in a week, he beat the Yankees with a stellar performance. This time, in enemy territory.

Five days earlier, Duffy threw seven scoreless innings against these same Yankees, carrying the Royals to a 5-1 victory on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. He struck out a season-high 10 batters. He racked up nine of the strikeouts on biting sliders.

All season, Duffy had pieced together solid outings, but one season after setting a career high with 188 strikeouts in 179 2/3 innings, he had lost the ability to finish off hitters. In his previous seven starts, he had averaged just 3.9 strikeouts per game. His velocity had dipped. In moments, he spoke of battling through a minor case of dead arm. So in the days before his last start, he headed to the bullpen and worked on a tweak with pitching coach Dave Eiland.

For the most part, Duffy has remained mum on the specifics. He worked on keeping his front side closed, he said. But in part, the mechanical adjustment focused on the action and consistency of his slider.

“I found something,” Duffy said.

In his last start against the Yankees, his first since polishing up the alteration, Duffy faced 26 batters and threw 12 first-pitch sliders. His swagger appeared to return. On Tuesday, Duffy carried the confidence into Yankee Stadium. He finished with seven strikeouts while allowing just six hits and three walks. The Yankees’ only runs came on solo homers by Aaron Hicks and Chris Carter. The formula was sufficient.

“I feel like my heater was better today than it has been all season,” Duffy said, hoping the “dead arm” was behind him.

In the early moments Tuesday, the outcome looked far more in doubt. For six innings, the Royals squared up baseballs against Montgomery, the Yankees’ left-handed starter, and they came away with nothing. Moustakas hit two baseballs harder than 101 mph and collected two outs. Bonifacio took Montgomery to the wall. Two other pitches were whacked at least 99 mph off the bat. But it wasn’t until Cain belted a solo homer against Montgomery in the seventh that the floodgates began to pop open.

Bonifacio followed with his two-run blast to snatch the lead. Merrifield lined his fifth homer of the season onto the short porch in right. Moustakas finished the job, offering two more insurance runs.

“Never count us out,” Duffy said. “If I’ve learned anything with this group, we never say die. I had ultimate confidence.”