Royals notebook: Gordon welcomes third child, expected to return to lineup Wednesday

As his team prepared for a four-game series at Yankee Stadium, Royals left fielder Alex Gordon returned home for the birth of his third child.
Gordon’s wife, Jamie, gave birth to the couple’s first daughter — Joey Lynn Gordon — on Monday. Royals manager Ned Yost confirmed the news Monday afternoon, receiving a text from Gordon. The Gordons have two sons, Max and Sam.
On his second official day of paternity leave, Gordon is expected to return to the Royals on Tuesday night in New York. It’s unlikely, however, that he will be back in time for Tuesday’s game. So he will likely be activated before Wednesday’s game, Yost said. The Royals will have to make a roster move at that time.
The team currently has nine pitchers in the bullpen, including right-hander Miguel Almonte, who was recalled on Sunday in Minnesota.
Yost also revealed that his third grandchild was born last week in Georgia. Yost’s daughter Jenny gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Everly.
Pitching rotation
After a doubleheader on Sunday, and with starting pitcher Nathan Karns still recovering from tightness in his right forearm, the Royals entered the week with two open slots in their starting rotation.
The Royals must select a starter for Thursday’s series finale in New York and Friday’s series opener in Cleveland. Jason Vargas was set to start on Monday night, while Danny Duffy and Jason Hammel are poised to start the second and third games of the series, respectively.
Yost said Monday that Karns remains questionable to make his next start and could be headed for a stint on the 10-day disabled list. Ian Kennedy remains an option to return on short rest on Thursday after throwing just two innings on Sunday. But for now, the Royals will wait to see if Karns can go after he experienced stiffness in his right arm during a 4-3 loss Friday in Minnesota.
Karns underwent an examination on Saturday that revealed fluid near his elbow but no muscle strain.
“We’re still determining if he can (start) or not,” Yost said.
If Karns heads to the disabled list, the Royals could recall right-hander Jake Junis to start Friday in Cleveland. Junis allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings in a victory over the Twins on Sunday. He was demoted to Class AAA Omaha after the game, but he can return to the big leagues in fewer than 10 days if he is replacing a player going on the disabled list.
Alexander progressing
Reliever Scott Alexander could be close to starting a rehab assignment as he continues to return from a hamstring strain.
Yost said Monday that Alexander had completed one bullpen session and was scheduled to throw another side session Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, he could head out for a stint with a minor-league affiliate soon after.
Alexander, 27, has posted a 1.26 ERA in 14 1/3 innings across 10 appearances.
