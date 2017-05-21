Royals’ Alex Gordon headed for paternity leave, Raul Mondesi returns to big leagues

Infielder Raul Mondesi arrived at Target Field on Sunday morning as left fielder Alex Gordon prepared to go on a three-day paternity leave.
Gordon was in the lineup on Sunday afternoon as the Royals played the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. He was scheduled to depart Sunday evening and return home.
Gordon’s wife, Jamie, is scheduled to give birth to the couple’s third child — and first daughter — on Monday. The Gordons have two sons, Max and Sam.
Gordon can spend three days on paternity leave, including Sunday. He is scheduled to return to the Royals on Wednesday in New York, manager Ned Yost said.
Mondesi, 21, returns to the big leagues after batting .324 with a .383 on-base percentage and a .937 OPS at Class AAA Omaha. He pieced together an 11-game hitting streak before his promotion on Sunday. Mondesi began the season as the Royals’ starting second baseman after winning the job in spring training. But he struggled at the plate during the opening month of the season, hitting .103 (4 for 39) in 14 games.
The Royals have outfielders Jorge Bonifacio and Jorge Soler to fill in for Gordon in left field. Second baseman Whit Merrifield can also play the outfield, which could open playing time for Mondesi over the three games.
Gordon, 33, entered Sunday mired in the worst offensive start of his career, batting .170 with a .282 on-base percentage in 135 at-bats. He also is still looking for his first home run of 2017.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
