Royals’ Ian Kennedy to return from disabled list on Saturday against Twins

His hamstring fully healed, Royals starter Ian Kennedy will return to the mound on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.

Royals manager Ned Yost on Friday confirmed that the veteran right-hander will be activated from the disabled list and is scheduled to start the afternoon game, the second in a three-game series. The Royals must make a corresponding roster move to clear space on their 25-man roster.

The club could option right-handed reliever Seth Maness back to Class AAA Omaha. Maness, 28, has options remaining, unlike pitchers Al Alburquerque and Chris Young, who would have to be designated for assignment to be removed from the roster.

Maness has allowed two earned runs in three innings since being added to the 40-man roster and summoned from Omaha. Young has posted a 7.27 ERA in nine appearances, including two spot starts when Kennedy was on the disabled list. Yound has allowed 14 earned runs and four homers in 17 1/3 innings.

There is rain in the forecast for most of Saturday here in downtown Minneapolis. Twins manager Paul Molitor said he would be interested in playing a doubleheader on Sunday if Saturday’s game was postponed. Yost said he had no preference, though he did confirm that Kennedy would start on Sunday if Saturday’s game was rained out and the teams played just one game on Sunday.

Kennedy has been on the disabled list since May 5 after sustaining a right-hamstring strain in a start on May 4. He has logged a 3.03 ERA in six starts in 2017.