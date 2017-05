facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Royals starter Jason Vargas: Didi Gregorius at-bat was key Pause 1:04 Royals grounds crew tames a wind-blown tarp 1:25 Royals manager Ned Yost gives updates on Alex Gordon and Ian Kennedy 1:00 Royals' Ned Yost discusses decision to move on from Christian Colon 2:33 Garth Brooks' organization donates press box for children 1:31 Business partner, friend talks about Mike Darby who was killed earlier today 0:40 Appendicitis study 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:55 Follow the flying doughnut 1:40 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy played catcher for a young fan and then stopped to sign autographs at the end of batting practice on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy played catcher for a young fan and then stopped to sign autographs at the end of batting practice on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star