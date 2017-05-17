Royals’ Jason Vargas shows he is human in 11-7 loss to the Yankees

In the moments after his last start, after his ERA had dipped to Gibsonian levels, Jason Vargas stood inside a visitors clubhouse at Tropicana Field and listened as a reporter offered a question.

For the previous two hours and change, Vargas, the Royals’ cunning left-hander, had neutralized the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing another seven scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.01 and continuing the finest run of his career. For seven starts, Vargas had pitched like the best starter on the planet, an 86-mph throwing, change-up hurling ace who had been one of the surprises of baseball. In the aftermath, he was asked if he had set a goal of having an ERA in the 1.00s, a somewhat ludicrous question for a 34-year-old southpaw with a career ERA of 4.07.

Vargas did not treat the question as such, but he did offer a plainspoken dose of reality.

“I don’t necessarily know if I would set a goal for a 1.00 ERA,” he said. “It hasn’t been done very often in this sport.”

At some point, of course, the results were going to tilt back the other way. Reality would snap back toward historical norms. Vargas would no longer be Sandy Koufax. He understood this. But perhaps he did not expect the statistical correction to be this harsh.

In a 11-7 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, Vargas surrendered six earned runs in four innings, including five with two outs during a disastrous fourth. In a span of 10 hitters, Vargas was gashed for five hits and two walks. He needed 49 pitches to weather the damage. When the inning was over, the Royals trailed 6-0, Vargas’ ERA had doubled to 2.03, and the Yankees were poised to deliver a beating for a second straight night at Kauffman Stadium.

One night after absorbing a 7-1 loss, the Royals’ starting pitching skidded and careened into a ditch once again. Vargas dropped to 5-2 on the season. Reliever Peter Moylan was pinched for four runs in the fifth.

The Royals (16-23) must win here on Thursday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

As the Yankees’ offense pounded out 11 runs and 16 hits, piling up 29 hits across two days, the Royals were held in check by Yankees starter Michael Pineda.

Salvador Perez crushed his eighth homer, a two-run blast, into the fountains in left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Whit Merrifield hit a towering solo shot in the fifth. The homers traveled 445 feet and 430 feet, respectively. Yet they accounted for just three runs and the bulk of the Royals’ attack.

Pineda allowed four runs in six innings before departing after facing two batters in the seventh. The Yankees, rejuvenated by a young core, a high-octane offense and a resurgent pitching staff, remained in first place in the American League East, moving to 24-13, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Royals, of course, had begun the home stand by engineering a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, climbing to within five games of .500. But after two games against the Yankees, they have ceded some of that hard-fought ground.

On Wednesday, the problems began when Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro saw a first-pitch fastball and hammered a double off the right-field wall in the top of the first. Vargas settled in and record scoreless innings in the second and third before getting two outs in the fourth. And then the bottom fell out.

New York shortstop Didi Gregorius delivered an RBI single to right field. And moments later, with two men on, Aaron Hicks whacked a 2-2 change-up down the line into the seats in left field. The three-run blast put the Yankees ahead 5-0. All season long, Vargas’ change-up had been his most potent weapon, delivering swings and misses by the dozen. For one moment, it failed him.

From there, the Royals were forced to play from behind. They lacked the firepower to keep pace.