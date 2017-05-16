Miami Marlins claim Christian Colon off waivers, ending his time with the Royals

Six days after designating infielder Christian Colon and outfielder Peter O’Brien for assignment, the Royals announced Tuesday that both players had been claimed off outright waivers.

Colon was claimed by the Miami Marlins, while O’Brien was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. In a corresponding roster move, the Marlins designated infielder Steve Lombardozzi for assignment.

Colon, who is out of options, must remain on the Marlins’ 25-man roster for at least two days. O’Brien was optioned to Class AAA Louisville, the Reds announced. To make room on their 40-man roster, the club placed former Royals pitcher Brandon Finnegan on the 60-day disabled list.