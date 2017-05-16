Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost talked about the team's decision to designate Christian Colon for assignment Rustin Dodd The Kansas City Star
Royals

May 16, 2017 2:18 PM

Miami Marlins claim Christian Colon off waivers, ending his time with the Royals

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

Six days after designating infielder Christian Colon and outfielder Peter O’Brien for assignment, the Royals announced Tuesday that both players had been claimed off outright waivers.

Colon was claimed by the Miami Marlins, while O’Brien was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. In a corresponding roster move, the Marlins designated infielder Steve Lombardozzi for assignment.

Colon, who is out of options, must remain on the Marlins’ 25-man roster for at least two days. O’Brien was optioned to Class AAA Louisville, the Reds announced. To make room on their 40-man roster, the club placed former Royals pitcher Brandon Finnegan on the 60-day disabled list.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

