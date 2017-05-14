More Videos

1:43 Breast cancer survivor honored by Royals, Alex Gordon

1:04 Three things to know about Royals win over Baltimore

0:46 Ned Yost on Nathan Karns' start: 'What a curveball'

1:59 Orioles outfielder Adam Jones on racism in the U.S.

1:25 Royals manager Ned Yost gives updates on Alex Gordon and Ian Kennedy

0:51 Eric Hosmer on his go-ahead double in Royals' 3-2 win over Orioles

1:53 Royals pitcher Seth Maness feeling good after being called up

1:02 Couple weds in Kauffman Stadium dugout suite: 'We wanted to share the thing we love the most'

1:52 Royals pitcher Al Alburquerque on being called up: 'I feel so glad to be here'

1:14 Jason Vargas dominates in victory over Rays

1:00 Royals' Ned Yost discusses decision to move on from Christian Colon

1:18 Salvador Perez fires back at Chris Archer