Breast cancer survivor honored by Royals, Alex Gordon
MLB Honorary Batgirl and breast cancer survivor BrieAnne Epke of from Wichita was recognized on Mother's Day by the Kansas City Royals and Alex Gordon. BrieAnne was chosen to be recognized by the Royals through an online application and essay.
John SleezerThe Kansas City Star
More Videos
1:43
Breast cancer survivor honored by Royals, Alex Gordon
1:04
Three things to know about Royals win over Baltimore
0:46
Ned Yost on Nathan Karns' start: 'What a curveball'
1:59
Orioles outfielder Adam Jones on racism in the U.S.
1:25
Royals manager Ned Yost gives updates on Alex Gordon and Ian Kennedy
0:51
Eric Hosmer on his go-ahead double in Royals' 3-2 win over Orioles
1:53
Royals pitcher Seth Maness feeling good after being called up
1:02
Couple weds in Kauffman Stadium dugout suite: 'We wanted to share the thing we love the most'
1:52
Royals pitcher Al Alburquerque on being called up: 'I feel so glad to be here'
1:14
Jason Vargas dominates in victory over Rays
1:00
Royals' Ned Yost discusses decision to move on from Christian Colon
1:18
Salvador Perez fires back at Chris Archer
0:34
The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Tropicana Field
The Star's Rustin Dodd discusses the Royals' three-games-to-one series victory at Tropicana Field. Jason Vargas was dominant again, and the Royals exacted some revenge with their bats in a 6-0 victory against the Tampa Rays on Thursday afternoon.