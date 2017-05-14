Breast cancer survivor honored by Royals, Alex Gordon

MLB Honorary Batgirl and breast cancer survivor BrieAnne Epke of from Wichita was recognized on Mother's Day by the Kansas City Royals and Alex Gordon. BrieAnne was chosen to be recognized by the Royals through an online application and essay.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Royals

