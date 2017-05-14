Royals

May 14, 2017 12:19 PM

Alex Gordon returns to the Royals’ lineup for Sunday’s game

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

Alex Gordon’s day-to-day status with a groin injury lasted one day.

Gordon returned to the lineup for the Royals game against the Orioles on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. He had suffered a groin injury in Friday’s series opener and didn’t play in Saturday’s game.

The Royals go for the three-game series sweep Sunday. Here is the lineup against the Orioles and starter Kevin Gausman (2-3, 6.63). First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. (FSKC, KCSP 610 am):

SS Alcides Escobar

3B Mike Moustakas

CF Lorenzo Cain

1B Eric Hosmer

RF Jorge Soler

DH Brandon Moss

2B Whit Merrifield

LF Alex Gordon

C Drew Butera

P Chris Young (0-0, 5.93)

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

