Alex Gordon returns to the Royals’ lineup for Sunday’s game

Alex Gordon’s day-to-day status with a groin injury lasted one day.
Gordon returned to the lineup for the Royals game against the Orioles on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. He had suffered a groin injury in Friday’s series opener and didn’t play in Saturday’s game.
The Royals go for the three-game series sweep Sunday. Here is the lineup against the Orioles and starter Kevin Gausman (2-3, 6.63). First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. (FSKC, KCSP 610 am):
SS Alcides Escobar
3B Mike Moustakas
CF Lorenzo Cain
1B Eric Hosmer
RF Jorge Soler
DH Brandon Moss
2B Whit Merrifield
LF Alex Gordon
C Drew Butera
P Chris Young (0-0, 5.93)
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
