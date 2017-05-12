Royals

May 12, 2017 10:09 PM

Kansas City Royals box score for May 12

Royals 3, Orioles 2

Orioles

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Rickard lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.239

Jones cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.262

Machado 3b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.227

Trumbo dh

3

0

1

0

1

0

.241

Schoop 2b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.304

Mancini 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.293

Hardy ss

4

1

1

0

0

0

.210

Joseph c

3

1

3

1

0

0

.274

Gentry rf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.162

b-Smith ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.308

Totals

33

2

9

1

1

6

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Escobar ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.183

Moustakas 3b

4

1

1

0

0

1

.246

Cain cf

4

1

2

1

0

1

.292

Hosmer 1b

4

0

2

1

0

1

.289

Perez c

4

0

1

0

0

1

.282

Soler rf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.048

Moss dh

4

1

1

1

0

2

.155

Merrifield 2b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.211

Gordon lf

1

0

0

0

1

1

.157

a-Bonifacio ph-lf

0

0

0

0

1

0

.255

Totals

30

3

7

3

3

9

Orioles

010

000

100

2

9

0

Royals

100

010

01x

3

7

0

a-walked for Gordon in the 7th. b-flied out for Gentry in the 9th.

LOB: Baltimore 7, Kansas City 7. 2B: Joseph 2 (4), Moustakas (6), Cain (7), Hosmer (4). 3B: Hardy (1), Joseph (1). HR: Moss (5), off Bundy. RBIs: Joseph (6), Cain (8), Hosmer (15), Moss (8). SB: Cain (10), Merrifield (2). S: Gentry.

Runners left in scoring position: Baltimore 3 (Rickard, Schoop, Smith); Kansas City 3 (Escobar, Perez, Moss). RISP: Baltimore 2 for 6; Kansas City 2 for 6. GIDP: Trumbo. DP: Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Hosmer).

Orioles

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Bundy

6

4

2

2

1

8

112

2.26

Givens

1

0

0

0

1

0

28

1.89

Nuno, L, 0-1

1

3

1

1

1

1

24

6.75

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Duffy

7

8

2

2

1

6

97

3.38

Soria W, 2-1

1

0

0

0

0

0

12

2.16

Herrera S, 6

1

1

0

0

0

0

13

3.21

HBP: Duffy (Joseph), Givens (Merrifield). WP: Duffy.

Umpires: Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Will Little. Time: 2:37. Att: 25,467.

