Kansas City Royals box score for May 12

Royals 3, Orioles 2
Orioles
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Rickard lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.239
Jones cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.262
Machado 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.227
Trumbo dh
3
0
1
0
1
0
.241
Schoop 2b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.304
Mancini 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.293
Hardy ss
4
1
1
0
0
0
.210
Joseph c
3
1
3
1
0
0
.274
Gentry rf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.162
b-Smith ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.308
Totals
33
2
9
1
1
6
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Escobar ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.183
Moustakas 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.246
Cain cf
4
1
2
1
0
1
.292
Hosmer 1b
4
0
2
1
0
1
.289
Perez c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.282
Soler rf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.048
Moss dh
4
1
1
1
0
2
.155
Merrifield 2b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.211
Gordon lf
1
0
0
0
1
1
.157
a-Bonifacio ph-lf
0
0
0
0
1
0
.255
Totals
30
3
7
3
3
9
Orioles
010
000
100
—
2
9
0
Royals
100
010
01x
—
3
7
0
a-walked for Gordon in the 7th. b-flied out for Gentry in the 9th.
LOB: Baltimore 7, Kansas City 7. 2B: Joseph 2 (4), Moustakas (6), Cain (7), Hosmer (4). 3B: Hardy (1), Joseph (1). HR: Moss (5), off Bundy. RBIs: Joseph (6), Cain (8), Hosmer (15), Moss (8). SB: Cain (10), Merrifield (2). S: Gentry.
Runners left in scoring position: Baltimore 3 (Rickard, Schoop, Smith); Kansas City 3 (Escobar, Perez, Moss). RISP: Baltimore 2 for 6; Kansas City 2 for 6. GIDP: Trumbo. DP: Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Hosmer).
Orioles
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Bundy
6
4
2
2
1
8
112
2.26
Givens
1
0
0
0
1
0
28
1.89
Nuno, L, 0-1
1
3
1
1
1
1
24
6.75
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Duffy
7
8
2
2
1
6
97
3.38
Soria W, 2-1
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
2.16
Herrera S, 6
1
1
0
0
0
0
13
3.21
HBP: Duffy (Joseph), Givens (Merrifield). WP: Duffy.
Umpires: Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Tim Timmons; Second, James Hoye; Third, Will Little. Time: 2:37. Att: 25,467.
