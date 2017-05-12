Olathe couple weds in Kauffman Stadium dugout suite before Royals game

For Tony and Caroline Pardo, of Olathe, Kan., the decision about the location of their wedding was a unanimous.
The two Kansas City Royals fans have watched numerous games at Kauffman Stadium, so on Friday afternoon the couple and a handful of friends and relatives gathered in the the first base dugout suites for the wedding. While players stretched on the field, the couple exchanged vows and continued the evening festivities by watching the game between the Royals and Baltimore Orioles.
Check out the video above of the ceremony.
Comments