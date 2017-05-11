Royals’ Alex Gordon makes first career start in center field

For years, Alex Gordon lobbied the Royals’ coaching staff for an opportunity to play center field. In time, the pleading became an inside joke of sorts. Gordon revered Ken Griffey Jr., the iconic Mariners center fielder, as a child. He loved the idea of patrolling the outfield. In spring training, Royals manager Ned Yost said the club would allow Gordon, a franchise staple in left field, to “live out his fantasy.”

On Thursday here at Tropicana Field, Gordon made his first start in center field in his 932rd career start in the outfield. The assignment came one day after he made a sensational catch up against the wall in center after replacing Lorenzo Cain in the seventh in a 12-1 loss.

Cain was scheduled to receive a day off on Thursday, a respite from the turf of Tropicana Field. Yost opted for Gordon in center with Jorge Bonifacio starting in left and Jorge Soler in right. Cheslor Cuthbert, who played second on Wednesday, was in the lineup for a second straight day, starting at third.

“[Gordon is] a good option,” Yost said. “Boni played out there the last time we gave [Cain] a day off. We could actually play Whit out there, too. But we wanted to give Cuthbert some back-to-back at-bats in two days, and this turf is tough on legs and knees. We’ll give Moose a chance to DH. It worked out well.”

With Paulo Orlando at Class AAA Omaha, the Royals do not have a natural backup in center field. Anticipating that possibility, Gordon took reps in center during spring training. In addition, Bonifacio made one start in center field when Cain received a day off on April 23 in Texas.

On Wednesday, Gordon, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, moved from left to center in the seventh inning. Moments later, Tampa Bay’s Logan Morrison hit a deep drive to center field. Gordon got a good jump and tracked the ball down at the wall. As he stood inside the Royals’ dugout on Thursday morning, he said he knew the ball would find him in center field.

“The first batter,” Gordon recalled thinking. “I guarantee this guy is going to hit it to me.”