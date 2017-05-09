Watch Lorenzo Cain circle the bases on a single in Royals’ victory over Rays

A warning to outfielders: Be extra careful when Lorenzo Cain is on the bases.
Cain, the Royals’ center fielder, sent an RBI single into center field during the third inning of the Royals’ 7-3 victory over the Rays on Monday.
The ball was misplayed by Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, a Gold Glover Award winner, and it rolled toward deep center field on the turf of Tropicana Field. That was all the time Cain needed. He circled the bases with room to spare, scoring standing up.
“You know he’s got the speed,” Eric Hosmer said. “Once Cain gets rolling, he can get moving.”
The Rays finished the night with four errors. Kiermaier’s was perhaps the most costly.
“Not a heads-up play on my part,” Kiermaier said. “I paid for it. We paid for it … all-around sloppy game, and it started with me on that play.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments