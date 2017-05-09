Royals swap pitchers: Jake Junis called up, Scott Alexander on disabled list

The Royals placed left-handed reliever Scott Alexander on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of a right hamstring strain.
The club recalled right-hander Jake Junis to fill Alexander’s roster spot. Junis, 24, has posted a 3.52 ERA in four starts at Class AAA Omaha. He logged one scoreless inning during a brief stay in Kansas City, making his major-league debut.
On Monday, Royals manager Ned Yost said right-hander Chris Young was slated to start Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, filling in for an injured Ian Kennedy. The assignment, however, was not official. The Royals first wanted to make sure that Young was not needed out of the bullpen Monday.
Alexander, 27, has allowed just two earned runs in 14 1/3 innings across 10 appearances this season, recording a 1.26 ERA.
Alexander’s placement on the disabled list is retroactive to Monday. He will be eligible to return on May 18.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd.
