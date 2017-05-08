Chris Young set to make first start of season for Royals on Tuesday

The Royals will wait until the last minute to announce right-hander Chris Young as their official starting pitcher Tuesday night. But manager Ned Yost confirmed Monday that Young was the choice — barring an emergency relief appearance in the first game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Young will make his first start of the season, filling in for the injured Ian Kennedy, who went on the disabled list Friday because of a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Young posted a 1-8 record and a 7.39 ERA in 13 starts last season. That came after a strong performance as both a starter and reliever in 2015.
Young will likely be on a pitch count Tuesday, but Yost said he was hopeful the veteran right-hander could go five innings. Kennedy told The Star on Monday that he remained hopeful he would spend the minimum 10 days on the disabled list.
