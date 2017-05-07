Royals

May 07, 2017 7:29 PM

Kansas City Royals box score for May 7

Indians 1, Royals 0

Cleveland

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Santana 1b

4

0

3

1

0

0

.234

Lindor ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.280

Brantley lf

2

0

0

0

0

0

.283

Chisenhall rf

2

0

0

0

0

2

.264

Encarnacion dh

3

0

1

0

1

0

.217

Ramirez 3b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.300

Kipnis 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.184

Guyer rf-lf

4

0

2

0

0

0

.163

Gomes c

4

1

1

0

0

0

.219

Almonte cf

1

0

0

0

1

0

.236

Totals

31

1

7

1

2

4

Kansas City

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Merrifield 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.193

Moustakas 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.250

Cain cf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.269

Hosmer 1b

1

0

0

0

3

0

.268

Perez c

4

0

1

0

0

2

.245

Soler rf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.000

Bonifacio dh

3

0

0

0

0

2

.239

Moss ph-dh

1

0

0

0

0

0

.153

Gordon lf

2

0

0

0

1

1

.171

Escobar ss

2

0

0

0

1

0

.183

Totals

27

0

1

0

6

11

Cleveland

000

010

000

1

7

0

Kansas City

000

000

000

0

1

0

LOB: Cleveland 7, Kansas City 7. 2B: Santana (9), Guyer (2), Gomes (4), Perez (5). RBIs: Santana (18). SB: Cain (7). S: Lindor, Almonte.

Runners left in scoring position: Cleveland 3 (Santana, Encarnacion, Ramirez); Kansas City 3 (Bonifacio 2, Moss). RISP: Cleveland 1 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 3. Runners moved up: Brantley. LIDP: Merrifield. GIDP: Lindor. DP: Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana); Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Merrifield, Hosmer).

Cleveland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Clevinger, W, 1-0

5 2/3

1

0

0

4

5

91

0.00

Logan

0

0

0

0

1

0

5

3.00

Shaw

1 1/3

0

0

0

0

4

21

2.63

Miller

1

0

0

0

0

1

9

0.00

Allen, S, 9

1

0

0

0

1

1

20

0.69

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Duffy, L, 2-3

6 2/3

6

1

1

2

2

104

3.50

Minor

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

2

20

2.93

Alexander

1

0

0

0

0

0

6

1.26

Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Holds: Shaw (6), Miller (7). Inherited runners-scored: Shaw 1-0, Minor 2-0. HBP: Allen (Cain).

Umpires: Home, Rob Drake; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg. Time: 2:51. Att: 25,754.

Sports Videos