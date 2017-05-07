Kansas City Royals box score for May 7

Indians 1, Royals 0
|
Cleveland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Santana 1b
4
0
3
1
0
0
.234
Lindor ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.280
Brantley lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.283
Chisenhall rf
2
0
0
0
0
2
.264
Encarnacion dh
3
0
1
0
1
0
.217
Ramirez 3b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.300
Kipnis 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.184
Guyer rf-lf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.163
Gomes c
4
1
1
0
0
0
.219
Almonte cf
1
0
0
0
1
0
.236
Totals
31
1
7
1
2
4
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.193
Moustakas 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.250
Cain cf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.269
Hosmer 1b
1
0
0
0
3
0
.268
Perez c
4
0
1
0
0
2
.245
Soler rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.000
Bonifacio dh
3
0
0
0
0
2
.239
Moss ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
.153
Gordon lf
2
0
0
0
1
1
.171
Escobar ss
2
0
0
0
1
0
.183
Totals
27
0
1
0
6
11
Cleveland
000
010
000
—
1
7
0
Kansas City
000
000
000
—
0
1
0
LOB: Cleveland 7, Kansas City 7. 2B: Santana (9), Guyer (2), Gomes (4), Perez (5). RBIs: Santana (18). SB: Cain (7). S: Lindor, Almonte.
Runners left in scoring position: Cleveland 3 (Santana, Encarnacion, Ramirez); Kansas City 3 (Bonifacio 2, Moss). RISP: Cleveland 1 for 6; Kansas City 0 for 3. Runners moved up: Brantley. LIDP: Merrifield. GIDP: Lindor. DP: Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Santana); Kansas City 1 (Duffy, Merrifield, Hosmer).
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Clevinger, W, 1-0
5 2/3
1
0
0
4
5
91
0.00
Logan
0
0
0
0
1
0
5
3.00
Shaw
1 1/3
0
0
0
0
4
21
2.63
Miller
1
0
0
0
0
1
9
0.00
Allen, S, 9
1
0
0
0
1
1
20
0.69
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy, L, 2-3
6 2/3
6
1
1
2
2
104
3.50
Minor
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
2
20
2.93
Alexander
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
1.26
Logan pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Holds: Shaw (6), Miller (7). Inherited runners-scored: Shaw 1-0, Minor 2-0. HBP: Allen (Cain).
Umpires: Home, Rob Drake; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg. Time: 2:51. Att: 25,754.
Comments