Jorge Soler set to make Royals debut after being activated from disabled list

The Royals reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the disabled list on Saturday, adding another power bat to the roster before an afternoon game against the Cleveland Indians.
To create room on the 25-man roster, the club optioned right-hander Miguel Almonte back to Class AA Northwest Arkansas. Almonte was called up Friday after starting pitcher Ian Kennedy went on the disabled list with a hamstring strain.
Acquired in the offseason in a trade that sent closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs, Soler was expected to begin the season as the Royals' starting right fielder. But he strained an oblique muscle during the final week of spring training, which forced him to undertake a lengthy rehab process.
