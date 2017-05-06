Royals

May 06, 2017 10:46 AM

Jorge Soler set to make Royals debut after being activated from disabled list

By RUSTIN DODD

rdodd@kcstar.com

The Royals reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the disabled list on Saturday, adding another power bat to the roster before an afternoon game against the Cleveland Indians.

To create room on the 25-man roster, the club optioned right-hander Miguel Almonte back to Class AA Northwest Arkansas. Almonte was called up Friday after starting pitcher Ian Kennedy went on the disabled list with a hamstring strain.

Acquired in the offseason in a trade that sent closer Wade Davis to the Chicago Cubs, Soler was expected to begin the season as the Royals' starting right fielder. But he strained an oblique muscle during the final week of spring training, which forced him to undertake a lengthy rehab process.

Get to know new Royals outfielder Jorge Soler

Outfielder Jorge Soler made his first appearance with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday since last week's trade from the Chicago Cubs for closer Wade Davis. Here are some facts and figures about Soler.

Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star

 

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the Royals first Friday Fireworks show of 2017 season

View More Video

Sports Videos