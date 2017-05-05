Royals

May 05, 2017 11:37 AM

Royals place pitcher Ian Kennedy on 10-day DL, recall Miguel Almonte

By Rustin Dodd

The Royals placed starting pitcher Ian Kennedy on the 10-disabled list Friday, one day after he sustained a Grade 1 right hamstring strain in a loss against the Chicago White Sox.

The club recalled right-hander Miguel Almonte from Class AA Northwest Arkansas. A former top prospect, Almonte’s stock has dropped in recent seasons. But he opened 2017 by posting a 1.85 ERA in 24  1/3 innings in the Texas League.

It’s unclear whether Almonte will be given an opportunity in the starting rotation or take a role in the bullpen while right-hander Chris Young makes a spot start. Kennedy is eligible to return from the disabled list on May 15, which is an off day. His turn in the rotation will come up at least twice while he recovers from his hamstring strain.

