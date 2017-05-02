Photo gallery: White Sox 6, Royals 0

Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia scores as Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera drops the throw to the plate on fielders choice hit into by Avisail Garcia in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy acknowledges the home plate umpire before Tuesday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy throws in the first inning Tuesday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Christian Colon forces out Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez at second and completes the double play on Jose Abreu in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert tries to tag Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier at third as the ball bounces away on a single by Avisail Garcia who advanced to second in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera on a single by Geovany Soto in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks back to the mound after giving up an RBI single to Chicago White Sox's Geovany Soto to score Todd Frazier in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Christian Colon flips the ball to Alcides Escobar for the force out on Chicago White Sox's Geovany Soto on an RBI single by Leury Garcia to score Avisail Garcia in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia is greeted by Leury Garcia after Avisail Garcia scored on a single by Willy Garcia in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Christian Colon forces out Chicago White Sox Willy Garcia at second but couldn't complete the double play on Leury Garcia at first in the second inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia follows through on an RBI single to score Yolmer Sanchez from third in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia applauds his RBI single to score Yolmer Sanchez from third in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks back to the mound after giving up a sacrifice fly by Chicago White Sox's Geovany Soto to score Jose Abreu in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert throws to second past Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier to force out Avisail Garcia on a groundout by Willy Garcia to end the top of the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana throws in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez breaks his bat on a groundout to end the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Christian Colon tags out Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera trying to stretch a hit into a double in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Young throws in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches from the dugout during Tuesday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Young reacts to hitting Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia with a pitch in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Travis Wood throws in the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox outfielders Willy García, Avisail García and Leury García run off the field together celebrating their 6-0 win over the Kansas City Royals during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy walks off the field after being relieved in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
