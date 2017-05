The day the Royals game was snowed out: May 2, 2013

The Kansas City Royals played host to the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on May 2, 2013. It game started with a cold drizzle falling before a rain delay in the fourth inning turned into a snow storm that ended the game. The Royals were leading 1-0 before the game was rescheduled for August.