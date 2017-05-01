Photo gallery: Royals 6, White Sox 1

Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer gets a hug from first base coach Rusty Kuntz after Hosmer's two run home run in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio receives the Salvy Splash from Salvador Perez after the teams 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera breaks his bat on a ground out to end the top of the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez misses a pop foul ball hit by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia and starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez try to catch a double against the wall by Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar in the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Tyler Saladino advances to second before the throw to Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar on a single by Tim Anderson in the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio catches a fly ball out on Chicago White Sox's Melky Cabrera in the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Christian Colon lays down a sacrifice bunt to move Alcides Escobar to third base in the third inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox third baseman Matt Davidson throws out Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas on a ground out to end the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces out Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain at second and completes the double play on Eric Hosmer at first to end the first inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
A single by Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson drops in front of Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio in the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar couldn't catch up to a single by Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Jacob May in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Chicago White Sox's Jacob May signals to the dugout after reaching on an RBI single in the fourth inning to score Todd Frazier during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio follows through on a two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio follows through on a two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio celebrates his two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio is congratulated by Alex Gordon after his two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio is congratulated by Alex Gordon after his two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio is congratulated by Salvador Perez after Bonifacio hit a two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez follows through on a two run single in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates his two run single in the fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer connects on a two run home run in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer follows through on a two run home run in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer crosses home plate celebrating his two run home run in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez congratulates Eric Hosmer on his two run home run in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates his two run home run with Salvador Perez and Christian Colon in the seventh inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws in the eighth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander closes out the ninth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Sluggerrr high-fives members of the Overland Park Fire Department and Med-Act while being honored for their work on an eight-alarm fire earlier this year, before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
After days of rain, the sun shines as the Kansas City Royals grounds crew prepares the field before Monday's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
