Photo gallery: Twins 7, Royals 5

Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano is congratulated by Byron Buxton in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after Sano hit a three run home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Phil Hughes throws in the first inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield couldn't reach a single by Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez gets a fist bump from first base coach Rusty Kuntz after reaching first on a bloop single in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on an RBI double to score Eric Hosmer in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer scores behind Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro on a double by Salvador Perez in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss follows through on an RBI single to score Salvador Perez from third in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez scores in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro on a single by Brandon Moss in the second inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton steels second before the throw to Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano follows through on a three run home run in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel waits for three runs to score on a home run by Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano in the third inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer tosses his bat after striking out to end the third inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar couldn't get to a single by Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton lays down a bunt single in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton runs out a bunt single in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws to first on a bunt single by Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier connects on a single in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton is safe at second as Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar couldn't make the throw in time as Brian Dozier was also safe at first in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost relieves starting pitcher Jason Hammel in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sanó connects on a single in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor throws in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor throws in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces out Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano and second and completes the double play on Joe Mauer at first in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss reacts to the ball being caught near the wall for an out in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss reacts to the ball being caught near the wall for an out in the fourth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler runs down a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain follows through on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain is congratulated by Eric Hosmer on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm throws in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on a double in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano throws out Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio on a ground out in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss follows through on a single int he sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar connects on an RBI single in the sixth to score Salvador Perez from third during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez applauds after scoring on a single by Alcides Escobar in the sixth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm throws in the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm leaps over the baseline after finishing up the top of the seventh inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander throws in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon breaks his bat on a fly ball out in the eighth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Minnesota Twins' Danny Santana steels second before the tag from Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas snags a grounder in front of Minnesota Twins' Danny Santana before throwing an error to first allowing Santana to score and Jorge Polanco to advance to second in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele on a ninth inning solo home run during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by Eric Hosmer after Merrifield hit a solo home run in the ninth inning during Sunday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain reacts to being called out looking at strike three to end the game by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, as Minnesota Twins catcher Jason Castro celebrates the Twins 7-5 win over the Royals during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain reacts to being called out looking at strike three to end the game and a 7-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins during Sunday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Cub Scouts are reflected in standing water during a pregame parade for Scout Day at the K before Sunday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com