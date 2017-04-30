Kelvin Herrera is missing save opportunities amid the Royals’ offensive woes

2:25 Royals' Ned Yost on lineups, Escobar's hitting and Strahm's return Pause

2:46 Ned Yost unsure Joakim Soria affected by umpire injury delay

2:25 Royals Eric Hosmer on losing streak: 'You see the frustration levels are pretty high.

1:19 Yordano Ventura in his own words: 'Proud to be on Kansas City's team'

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

1:31 What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'