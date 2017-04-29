Royals-Twins rained out Saturday night, game postponed to July 1

The Royals, mired in an eight-game losing streak and searching for a spark, received a brief reprieve Saturday.
The team’s scheduled 6:15 p.m. home game against the Minnesota Twins was postponed because of rain. The Royals and Twins will make up the game as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, July 1.
The first game will begin at 1:15 p.m., as originally scheduled. The second, rescheduled, game will start at 7:35 p.m.
The Royals will conclude a rain-shortened series against the Twins at 1:15 p.m. Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. Royals starter Jason Hammel, scheduled to pitch on Saturday, will face off against Twins starter Phil Hughes.
All tickets for Saturday’s game will honored for the rescheduled game, the Royals said. Fans can view a full ticket policy at royals.com/weather.
The Royals were also scheduled to hand out Kelvin Herrera bobbleheads to the first 20,000 fans on Saturday night. The giveaway will now take place before the second game of the doubleheader on July 1.
