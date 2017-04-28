Photo gallery: Twins 6, Royals 4

Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio misses on a single by Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler to load the bases in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins' Eddie Rosario scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and relief pitcher Joakim Soria on a two run double by Miguel Sano in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws in the first inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer jogs to first on a walk in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez connects on a two un home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez is congratulated by Eric Hosmer after Perez hit a two run home run in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates his two run home run in the dugout in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon makes it back to first on a fly ball out by Alcides Escobar in the second inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar fields and throws out Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton on a ground out to end the top of the third inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas connects on a bloop single in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas laughs at first after reaching on a bloop single in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer connects on a single to score Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield scores in front of Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro on a single by Eric Hosmer in the third inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer celebrates his RBI single to score Whit Merrifield in the third inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano steps on home in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a two run home run in the fourth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Relish dives for the tape and the win in the Kansas City Royals hot dog race during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain connects on a single int he fifth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Peter Moylan throws in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm throws in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson is relieved by manager Paul Molitor in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Buddy Boshers throws in the sixth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss smiles after crossing the plate on a solo home run in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals designated hitter Brandon Moss is congratulated after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss follows through on a solo home run in the seventh inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain couldn't reach a two run double by Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton scores in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a two run double by Miguel Sano in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano celebrates his two run double in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer follows through on a two run double in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria watches as Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer's two run double falls fair in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano applauds while crossing the plate in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a two run double by Joe Mauer in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano celebrates scoring with Max Kepler on a double by Joe Mauer in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria walks off the field after being relieved in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
A fan wore his Kansas City Royals World Series cap rally style in the ninth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier fields the final ground out of the game in the ninth inning by Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield for a 6-4 loss by the Royals during Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez catches home plate umpire CB Bucknor after taking a foul ball off the mask in the eighth inning during Friday's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Bucknor left the game.
Actress Morgan Fairchild checks to see if Kansas City Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz's hair is real during a FaceBook Live segment with The Kansas City Star's Lee Judge before Friday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
